Case against Munawwar Rana for condemning French cartoons

Lucknow: A case has been registered against renowned poet Munawwar Rana for condemning blasphemous caricature published by Charlie Hebdo which had also got support from France's top leadership.
The case has been filed at the Hazratganj police station on the complaint of Inspector Deepak Pandey. Munawwar Rana has been accused of disrupting social harmony and communal peace.
Munawwar Rana had said that the caricatures are made to defame Prophet Muhammad and Islam. Such acts force people to take extreme steps as in the case of France. He further said that he too would have done the same had he been in his place.
"If anybody draws vulgar and insulting caricature of our parents, or Hindu gods, what will we do? We will kill him", Munawwar Rana said while talking to a TV channel.
• Charlie Hebdo like magazines have no place in Russia: Kremlin
• Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
• Pakistani Hindus, other minorities protest against French President
• Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Munawwar Rana also said killings of our daughters have been justified in the country, and named honour killing.
"Honour killing should also be banned, and all those who did such killings should be immediately arrested", he said.
Rana was responding to the questions of a TV channel crew about the worldwide anger against France and its president Macron following the publication of blasphemous cartoons by Charlie Hebdo.
A mid school teacher who showed the blasphemous caricature in a class was beheaded by a student.
Meanwhile, talking to the media on Monday, Munawwar Rana said that he would fight the case to its logical end.
"If this government has its way, it would had blamed me for the Bikru carnage as well," he said.
