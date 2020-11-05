Xiaomi rolls-out Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition in India

New Delhi: Xiaomi on Thursday expanded its laptop portfolio in India with the launch of Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition at an inaugural starting price of Rs 34,999.
The new Notebook is available on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners.
"We are super thrilled to be expanding our portfolio, this time focused on addressing the growing needs of learning from home. Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition is a perfect model for young professionals and students and will provide an intuitive and user-friendly experience," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said in a statement.
The new Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition comes with a 14-inch immersive display with 81.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
• 2020 US Election: List of Indian Americans in fray
• US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
• Biden maintains lead over Trump in most national, state-level polls
• Biden's tally past 200 mark, Trump struggling at 116
Sporting a 16:9 Full HD (1920 x1080) display, the new Mi Notebook comes with an anti-glare coating to avoid reflections and reduce eye strain while working in a bright environment or under a direct light source.
The Notebook also supports an in-built 720p HD webcam to make e-learning much easier.
It comes with with a dual core 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 making it a perfect device for multi-tasking. I
The machine is equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666MHz and 256GB of fast SSD storage for an overall smooth performance.
In addition to this, it comes with DTS Audio Processing to fine tune audio levels for the best content consumption experience.
Mi NoteBook 14 e-learning edition offers up to 10 hours of battery backup with 65W fast charging that can charge the battery up to 50 per cent in under 35 minutes.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Islam not in Crisis, the World is
Also Read
French Attack on Islam, Prophet Muhammad Not New
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
Biden wins Michigan, in close battle with Trump in Georgia
US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
Election Day voting begins in US, 1st ballots cast in New Hampshire