Tina Dabi, Athar Amir file for divorce

Jaipur: The celebrated civil servant couple of Tina Dabi, topper of UPSC civil service examination in 2015 and Athar Amir, a UPSC topper from Kashmir, recently filed for divorce in Jaipur.
Tina Dabi is from New Delhi and Athar Aamir Khan is from Pahalgam district of Jammu & Kashmir, and were batch-mate.
While Tina stood 1st, Athar Amir came 2nd in the all India UPSC Civil Services 2015 ranking. Tina and Athar Amir got married in April 2018 after falling in love during the training period.
“We met in the morning, and by evening Aamir was at my door,” Tina Dabi had said back in 2018.
“Uske liye pehli nazar mein pyaar ho gaya (For him, it was love at first sight). I thank Aamir every day for his perseverance. He is a wonderful person", she added.
Both Tina and Athar are officers of the Rajasthan cadre and were posted in Bhilwara after training period. Both of them however were recently transferred from Bhilwara.
While Tina was transferred as CEO Zilla Parishad Shri Ganganagar, Athar had accepted his new posting as CEO Zilla Parishad Jaipur.
Back in 2018, the IAS couple's love, and later marriage, were hot topics of discussion from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir since the Hindu Mahasabha termed their relationship as "love jihad".
There were reports of strain in their relationship since March when Tina removed "Khan" from her surname and "Kashmiri Bahu" suffix from her social media bio.
The couple finally filed for divorce on November 17 with mutual consent. They had earlier submitted an application in a family court on November 1.
