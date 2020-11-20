Waseem Rizvi booked by CBI

Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two FIRs, naming Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board's former chief, Waseem Rizvi, and others regarding alleged anomalies in the sale, purchase, and transfer of properties by the Board.
The FIRs against Rizvi and others were registered late on Thursday evening on the basis of cases lodged at Hazratganj police station on March 27, 2017 and another in Prayagraj in 2016.
The first FIR was registered on the complaint of Tauseeful Hasan. In his complaint Hasan said he was 'mutawalli' (caretaker) of a plot in Kanpur. Despite this he was deprived of his rights by Rizvi and his aides Vijay Krishna Somani, Naresh Somani, Ghulam Rizvi., and Waqar Raza, who stole original documents of the property.
The CBI booked Waseem Rizvi and four others on charges of criminal breach of trust by a public servant, cheating, and criminal intimidation.
In the second FIR, complainant Sudhank Mishra had accused Rizvi of illegally constructing shops at the Imam Bara on the Old GT Road in Allahabad. On the basis of Mishra's complaints, Waseem Rizvi was booked for criminal trespassing.
The state Home Department had recommended a CBI probe into the matter in October 2019.
Waseem Rizvi has always been in news for one controversy after the other. Rizvi, who was seen currently hobnobbing with the ruling BJP, was close to top Samajwadi Party leaderhip, especially former minister and now MP from Rampur Azam Khan.
In fact, SP had nominated Rizvi as officiating head of Shia Wakf Board. In 2012, Rizvi was expelled from Samajwadi Party. Later in 2015, renowned Shia Cleric Kalb-e-Jawwad had led a massive protest in Lucknow demanding sacking of Rizvi as Waqf board chief..
