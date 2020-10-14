120 Veterans write to President on non-existent 'Muslim Regiment'

Mumbai: As many as 120 Indian Army Veterans have requested Ram Kovind, the President of India and Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, to take action against those spreading fake news about the non-existent 'Muslim regiment'.
The army veterans wrote to the Presidents after messages saying Muslims are not loyal to the country went viral on Twitter.
"In 1965, there was a regiment in Indian Army called Muslim Regiment which refused to fight against Pakistan after which it was dismantled", one of such messages said, even as the Indian Army never had any Muslim regiment as claimed in the message.
Some Twitter users went even further asking how can Muslims who are not loyal to the country could be posted as IAS and IPS officers?
“The tweet was meant to show that Muslim soldiers had their loyalties to Pakistan rather than India. The ‘Muslim Regiment’ post has been re-tweeted many times thereafter, and its insidious surfacing during the on-going Chinese aggression, is certainly suspect,” the letter says.
“These ‘Muslim Regiment’ posts are blatantly false, because the Indian Army did not have a Muslim Regiment in 1965 or since,” the letter observes, adding that some senior-ranking veterans have unequivocally pointed this out.
“We further wish to point out that Muslims fighting as part of multi-class regiments proved their absolute commitment to the cause of our nation.
For example, Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid was posthumously awarded Param Vir Chakra, for his courage and valiance in the Battle of Asal Uttar during the 1965 India-Pakistan War.
Also in the 1965 war, Major (later Lt Gen) Mohammad Zaki and Major Abdul Rafey Khan were both awarded Vir Chakra, the latter posthumously, when he fought against the Pakistani division commanded by his own uncle, Maj Gen Sahibzada Yaqub Khan. Such are the legends of Muslim warriors.”
Saying that Muslim soldiers of this so-called ‘Muslim Regiment’ refused to fight the war against Pakistan in 1965 and hence the ‘Muslim Regiment’ was disbanded, denigrates and questions the loyalty of all serving and retired Muslim soldiers. Further, it helps the enemy by striking at the morale of India’s soldiers to degrade their operational capability.
Appealing to the President to ensure that the secular and apolitical nature of the armed forces be preserved, the signatories have called for the following measures to be taken by the government:
Investigate the antecedents of individuals who have made ‘Muslim Regiment’ posts.
Identify and charge individuals who have made ‘Muslim Regiment’ posts for anti-national activities.
Issue warning to the social media providers (Facebook and Twitter) who have enabled ‘Muslim Regiment’ posts.
The Tweet regarding the "fake Muslim regiment" first surfaced in 2013. It however resurfaced about a month ago, and repeated and shared again and again in the past few weeks, after a TV channel came out with a controversial 'UPSC Jihad' series. The series was finally banned by the Supreme Court of India.
(With inputs from The Wire.)
