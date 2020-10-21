Eknath Khadse quits BJP to join NCP

Mumbai: In a huge jolt to the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior leader Eknath Khadse has quit the party to join the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a top leader said here on Wednesday.
"He has quit the BJP after serving the party for over 35 years... He will join the NCP on Friday afternoon," NCP State President and Minister Jayant Patil told mediapersons.
• Eknath Khadse takes stock of Ministry of Minorities Development
• Expectations high as a non-Muslim heads Maharashtra Minorities Ministry
• Graft-tainted Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse resigns
Along with Khadse, several other BJP leaders, including many activists at various levels, are likely to follow suit and shall be followed by other elected legislators later, said Patil.
"Khadse Saheb has expressed his willingness to work under the leadership of NCP President Sharad Pawar... He has been subjected to great injustice in his party... Other elected leaders would enter NCP at a subsequent stage...," the NCP state chief said.
Khadse held various portfolios, including Minorities Department, as minister in the erstwhile BJP government. He was the first non-Muslim who was made Minorities minister.
Earlier, Khadse informed newspersons that he had quit from the primary membership of the BJP.
However, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye claimed that the party has not received his (Khadse's) resignation letter so far.
