[Saudi King Salman with his son and Crown Prince Mohammed in a file photo.]
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sacked two royals over corruption charges linked to the Defence Ministry, according to an official decree.
Commander of the Joint Forces of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz and Deputy Governor of Al-Jouf Region Abdulaziz bin Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz were both dismissed and put under investigation, Xinhua news agency quoted the decree issued on Monday as saying.
A number of other officers and civil servants of the Ministry have also been referred to the judiciary for investigation over corruption, according to the royal decree.
Saudi Arabia has been carrying out an anti-corruption campaign, initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, across state institutions over the last few years.
In 2019, the Kingdom also set up an office to monitor state spending.
As part of the campaign in 2017, dozens of Saudi royal figures, ministers and businessmen were confined to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh after the Crown Prince ordered their arrests.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020): People's President
Also Read
Pranab Mukherjee dies
China accuses India of crossing LAC, threatens to escalate tensions
Fresh incursion attempts by China in Eastern Ladakh
'Dogs and Toys': PM Modi slammed for ignoring NEET, JEE students
Instead of releasing GST dues, Modi govt asks states to borrow from RBI
KCR's sudden love for PV Narasimha Rao annoys Muslims
States can reschedule but can't cancel final year exams: SC
Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
Maharashtra registers over 16K new Covid cases, Pune Corona count past 2L mark
Gujarat adds 1,282 new Corona cases Saturday, Count jumps to 93,883
India Covid Update: 76,472 new cases, 1,021 deaths in last 24 hours
Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Filling Coffers of PM Cares Fund
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Delhi HC bans Sudarshan TV Show derogatory to Jamia Millia Islamia
'UPSC Image at Stake': Jamia Millia seeks action against Sudarshan TV
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious