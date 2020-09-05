ACs burst in Bangladesh mosque, 7-yr-old boy dies, over 40 injured

[Representative image]
Dhaka: A seven year old boy died and over 40 people were injured after eight Air Conditioners (ACs) exploded during Esha prayers in a mosque in Fatullah, Narayanganj on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Jewel, said sources from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
The doctor told IANS that some of them including the Imam suffered 99 per cent burn injuries and are in need of blood.
According to the locals, the explosions took place at around 8.45 p.m. at Baitus Salam Jame Masjid in Fatullah area just after the worshippers finished their prayers.
Sources said that sparking happened in one of the eight air conditioners of the mosque and it exploded. Later, all the six ACs exploded.
Some eyewitnesses said that there was power outage. Electricity supply resumed when about 80 worshippers were offering nawafil prayers. Suddenly, all eight air-conditioners on the ground floor of the mosque burst into flames.
Deputy Assistant Director of Narayanganj Fire Service Abdullah Al Arefin said firefighters were sent to the spot after information was received and the injured were rushed to the hospital.
Civil surgeon of Narayanganj Dr Imtiaj said the injured were first taken to Narayanganj General Hospital but of them 20 were later referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) due to critical condition.
Meanwhile, inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH police outpost said a total of 37 injured, including the Imam and Muajjin of the mosque, were taken to the hospital from Narayanganj. They are being treated at the burn unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery.
Also Read
