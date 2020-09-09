logo
Israel-UAE deal is Nobel Peace Prize 2021 ticket for Donald Trump

This is the second time when Donald Trump is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

Wednesday September 9, 2020 11:48 PM, IANS

Nobel Peace for Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, an ultra-conservative member of the Norwegian Parliament, who praised Trump for his efforts towards resolving conflicts worldwide, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Second time"

This is the second time when Trump is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Tybring-Gjedde, an immigration sceptic who nominated Trump in 2018 for his meeting with Kim Jong-Un in Singapore, claimed not to be connected to the US President.

Insisting he is not a Trump supporter, he said: "For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees," Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

"The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing," he said.

Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term Progress Party member of the Norwegian Parliament who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, said the Trump administration deserved to be honoured for its role in the establishment of relations between the UAE and Israel.

