Israel-UAE deal is Nobel Peace Prize 2021 ticket for Donald Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
He was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, an ultra-conservative member of the Norwegian Parliament, who praised Trump for his efforts towards resolving conflicts worldwide, Xinhua news agency reported.
This is the second time when Trump is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Tybring-Gjedde, an immigration sceptic who nominated Trump in 2018 for his meeting with Kim Jong-Un in Singapore, claimed not to be connected to the US President.
Insisting he is not a Trump supporter, he said: "For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees," Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.
"The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing," he said.
Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term Progress Party member of the Norwegian Parliament who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, said the Trump administration deserved to be honoured for its role in the establishment of relations between the UAE and Israel.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Armed Chinese troops near Indian position at LAC; fresh clashes likely
Also Read
India, China forces clash at LAC again
Rhea arrested; hounded for loving a drug addict, says her lawyer
Home of another Kannada actress raided for drug link
Sikhs For Justice declares 'Referendum 2020' in Nov, Agencies on high alert
Munawwar Rana's two daughters put under house arrest
India adds 89K new Corona cases Wednesday, total jumps to 43.7 lakh
Gujarat Corona Count now 1,06,966; Read districtwise details
Maharashtra Covid-19 count 943,772; deaths zoom to 27,407
Right wing Hindu leader booked for linking AMU with terrorism
HC stays demolition of Azam Khan's resort 'Humsafar'
West Bengal decides not to implement National Education Policy 2020
TN says no to Common Entrance Exam proposed under NEP 2020
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
HC directs no coercive action against Alt News Founder
FIR against AltNews co-founder for responding to open abuse on Twitter