UPSC Coaching: Haj Committee invites application for 2020-21 batch

The Haj Committee of India has started receiving online application from Thursday September 10, 2020

Friday September 11, 2020 8:44 AM, ummid.com News Network

Free UPSC Coaching

UPSC Coaching: The Haj Committee of India for its IAS & Allied Services Coaching and Guidance Cell which is run on concession basis for the students from minority communities has invited applications for the 2020-21 batch.

The application forms are available on the Haj Committee of India website. The last date for the application is October 10, 2020.

Steps to apply for Haj Committee IAS Coaching 2021

  1. Click here for the direct link: hajcommittee.in.
  2. Click on New User Registration.
  3. Fill all the details.
  4. Click on the checkbox "I confirm that the information furnished above is true and correct".
  5. Click on "Submit Details" button to complete your registration.

Candidates applying for Haj Committee of India Civil Services coaching should note that admissions will be based on written test and personal interview.

Entrance Test Date

The Haj Committee of India has so far not confirmed the date of Entrance Test. But, it will be held simultaneously at different centres in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi and Patna. The written test will be followed by a personal interview which will be held only at Hajj House in Mumbai.

Brainchild of former Hajj Committee CEO Mohd Owais, Hajj Committee of India started its Coaching and Guidance Cell in 2009. The committee is training a total of 50 students selected on the basis of entrance tests for the Civil Services exams.

Coaching is not free for everyone. The Hajj Committee is charging a meagre monthly fee of 2000 rupees per month from every student and also offering total fee-waver and special scholarships to the eligible students belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

