"Time to Prioritise Venus": NASA after sign of life in the Planet's atmosphere

Washington: NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has called for prioritising Venus after astronomers detected sign of alien life in the atmosphere of the planet.
Venus has so far not been a significant part of the search for life because of its extreme temperatures, atmospheric composition and other factors.
In a study published in the journal Nature Astronomy on Monday, scientists said they detected a gas called "phosphine" in the atmosphere of Venus which could indicate the presence of life in the clouds of the planet.
"Life on Venus? The discovery of phosphine, a by-product of anaerobic biology, is the most significant development yet in building the case for life off Earth," Bridenstine said in a tweet on Monday.
"About 10 years ago NASA discovered microbial life at 120,000 ft in Earth's upper atmosphere. It's time to prioritize Venus," he added.
Although the high clouds of Venus have temperatures up to a pleasant 30 degrees Celsius, they are incredibly acidic -- around 90 per cent sulphuric acid -- posing major issues for any microbes trying to survive there.
But doing an analysis of the source of "phosphine" detected in the atmosphere of Venus, the scientists ruled out non-biological sources, meaning that something alive could be the source.
The team, which included researchers from the UK, US and Japan, believes their discovery is significant because they can rule out many alternative ways to make phosphine, but they acknowledged that confirming the presence of "life" needs a lot more work.
NASA, which was not involved in this research, has an extensive astrobiology programme that searches for life in many different ways across the solar system and beyond.
"Over the past two decades, we've made new discoveries that collectively imply a significant increase of the likelihood to find life elsewhere," NASA said in a statement after the surprising finding.
As with an increasing number of planetary bodies, Venus is proving to be an exciting place of discovery, it added.
Two of the next four candidate missions for NASA's Discovery Programme are focused on Venus, as is Europe's EnVision mission, in which NASA is a partner.
"Venus also is a planetary destination we can reach with smaller missions," NASA said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Oracle wins TikTok US Operations deal, read how
Also Read
TikTok not selling to Microsoft
Delhi Police arrests Umar Khalid under stringent UAPA
Dragon is New Economic Superpower
Microsoft hacking claim is to ensure smooth buyout of TikTok: Chinese experts
Umrah Travel Restrictions likely to continue till January 2021
Monsoon Session 2020: Modi Govt introduces eight bills on first day
IIT Delhi campus likely in Saudi Arabia: Indian Envoy
Indian, Chinese armies within shooting range at Spanggur Gap
China's newly built military base at Finger 5 cuts off Indian Army
Adding 92K new cases, India Covid-19 count surges past 48 lakh
UAE reports over 1K new Corona cases, count jumps to 78,849
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
Exit China, enter India and get rewarded: Japan to companies