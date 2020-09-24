logo
RRB Office Assistant 2020 Syllabus and Tips to Crack It

The application process has begun from July 2020 online and the aspirants have started taking preparations too

Thursday September 24, 2020 6:25 AM, ummid.com News Network

RRB Office Assistant Exam 2020

The announcement of the recruitment of office assistants in the Regional Rrural Banks (RRBs) conducted by the Institution of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently. The application process has begun from July 2020 online and the aspirants have started taking preparations too.

The RRB office assistant syllabus 2020 is quite vast and needs to be simplified for the aspirants willing to appear this year. There are a few things that you should know and make your preparation better.

Things to know about RRB Office Assistant Recruitment 2020

There will be two exams conducted to select the top candidates suitable for the posts. The Prelims and Mains will have different syllabi. You need to be very sure of what you are studying and take measures to master the art of answering questions within a very short time.

Let us take a look at a few things you should know.

1. RRB Office Assistant Prelims Syllabus

The prelims exam syllabus will have the following subjects.

• Logical Reasoning (coding/decoding, inequalities, syllogism, double line-up, linear seating arrangement, etc)
• Quantitative Aptitude (data interpretation, algebra, number series, comparison of quantities, etc)

2. RRB Office Assistant Mains syllabus

The second level of the RRB office assistant recruitment exam 2020 will have the following subjects in its syllabus.

• Quantitative aptitude (data interpretation, data sufficiency, etc)
• Computer aptitude and reasoning (coding/decoding, syllogism, coded inequalities, directions & distances, blood relation, seating arrangements, etc)
• English (reading comprehension, error spotting, phrase replacement, etc)
• General awareness (banking/financial awareness, current affairs, general knowledge, etc)

Know the RRB office assistant salary and find out its compatibility for your career choices. Find out the job profile and the type of work you will have to do. It is a great opportunity to work in the Indian Railway sector and enjoy the perks along with the stability of your career.

Points to ponder

What should you do to make it a fruitful move? As you can see there will be two different levels of the written exam. This year, the RRB office assistant exam will be quite crucial for the applicants. The increasing instability in the job market and economy of our country showcases a dwindling situation. Hence, you need to make your preparations better. Here is what you can do.

• Arrange the entire syllabus

The above description of the syllabus is just an introduction. You need to arrange the vivid syllabus properly so that you can cover all the sections in every subject. Make sure you can learn how to answer the questions of different types within a limited period. Get the full syllabus first.

• Arrange study material

The second step is to find the most effective study material for your preparation. It will be a vast material to cover. Be patient to connect with all the subjects and grasp the idea of solving respective questions effectively.

• Routine

Your entire day should be planned well so that you can divide your concentration into every subject. Figure out a routine and stick to it. Keep it balanced and cover the chapters included in the syllabus. In this way, you can learn and practice questions.

• Calculate your time

You will find exceptional online portals that offer mock tests to practice. Once you are done with the previous years’ question papers, proceed to the mock test papers to practice. You will get accustomed to the exam pattern and can easily approach the familiar questions. Find out how efficiently you are answering questions within a certain period. Make sure to increase your speed and accuracy.

Final words

The RRB Office Assistant 2020 recruitment drive is a brilliant opportunity. Prepare well and stay updated with the developments.

