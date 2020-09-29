Sinicization of Islam bringing stability in Xinjiang, must continue: Xi

[An ancient mosque in Xinjiang region of China. (File photo)]
Beijing: Unperturbed by the continued condemnation of his government's policy towards Muslims, Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping Sunday said "Sinicization of Islam" is bringing stability in Xinjiang region and must continue.
Sinicization is the term used for the Chinese policy that it has imposed for what it calls "bringing people who are not of Chinese descent under the influence of Chinese culture."
It is a process where societies that are traditionally non-Chinese are put, that the world read as detained, under the influence of the Han Chinese communities, by adapting to their culture, customs, and way of life.
"The whole party must treat the implementation of the Xinjiang "strategy" as a political task, and work hard to implement it completely and accurately to ensure that the Xinjiang work always maintains in the correct political direction", the state media reported Xi Jinping as saying.
"We must also continue the direction of "Sinicizing Islam" to achieve the healthy development of religion", he said.
"It is necessary to tell the story of Xinjiang in a multi-level, all-round, and three-dimensional manner, and confidently propagate the excellent social stability of Xinjiang", he added.
Persecution of Chinese Muslims, especially Uyghur Muslims living in the Xinjiang region, is under the contineous world scanner. As recently as June 2020, it was reported that the Chinese authorities are forcing women to be sterilised or fitted with contraceptive devices in Xinjiang in an apparent attempt to limit the population of Muslim Uyghurs.
This besides various restrictions on the practice of daily prayers, crackdown on Muslim culture and forcibly feeding fasting Muslims during the month of Ramadan.
On September 17 this year, the Xi Jinping government had in fact issued a 'white paper' titled 'Employment and Labour Rights in Xinjiang' published by its State Council Information Office.
Though the paper used euphemisms like "vocational training centers" for concentration camps and "education and employment training" for coercive mind rewiring practices and human rights abuse, it blamed "Islamist radicalism" for its policies.
