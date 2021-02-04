AP SSC 2021 Time Table released, First paper on June 7

AP SSC 2021 Time Table: Adimulapu Suresh, Minister for Education in Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday released the time table and date sheet of Class 10 SSC board exam (BSE AP Class X or Manabadi SSC) conducted by the states board in the month of June 2021.
The SSC board exams in Andhra Pradesh are normally held in the months of February and March. This year however all exams are delayed because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
According to the time table and datesheet released by the education minister, Andhra 10th exams will begin on June 7 and continue till June 16, 2021. All papers will start in the morning 09:30 and continue till 12:45 pm or 11:30 am, as per the time table.
The first paper on June 7 is of First Language (Group A and Composit Course) whereas the last paper on June 16 will be of OSSC Main Lanuage Paper II and SSC Vocational Course Theory paper.
Mathematics Paper will be held on June 10 whereas English language paper is scheduled on June 09, as per the BSE Andhra Pradesh SSC March 2021 time table.
Physical Science and Biological Science papers will be held on June 11 and 12, 2021 respectively, the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh said.
The Directorate of Government Examinations under Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Andhra Pradesh is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations.
