UPSC CDS Final Result 2020 Declared

UPSC CDS Final result 2020: A total of 95 candidates who had appeared for the UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (I) Final Exam and SSB Interviews held in February 2020 have been declared qualified for different posts on Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2020 Exams in PDF on its official website upsc.gov.in on Friday February 05, 2021.
"A total of 95 (50+39+06) candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2020 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in February, 2020 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 150th Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course", the UPSC said.
A total of 50 candidates have qualified Indian Military Academy, 39 have cleared Indian Naval Academy and 06 candidates have been declared qualified for Air Force Academy.
"Tere are some common candidates in the three lists for various courses", the UPSC said.
Kothawade Pratik Pradeep has secured the first rank whereas Kunal Sharma and Gagandeep Joshi have ranked 2nd and 3rd position in Indian Military Academy.
Kothawade Pratik Pradeep and Kunal Sharma have also secured the 1st and 2nd rank in Indian Naval Academy.
In Air Force Academy Merit List, Anmoldeep Singh has secured the first position. Anmoldeep Singh has also secured the 4th rank in Indian Military Academy and 3rd rank in Indian Naval Academy list.
