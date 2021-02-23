Surat Municipal Corporation Election Result 2021: The ruling BJP has consolidated its position in Surat Municipal Corporation further by winning 93 seats.
The major gainer is AAP which has won 27 seats whereas Congress has not won any seat so far. Counting of votes in the remaining seats is underway.
05:25 pm The ruling BJP has won 84 seats in a house of 120 in Surat Municipal Coroporation election where counting of votes is still underway.
In a major political victory, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 23 seats even as the Congress is yet to win a single seat.
AAP is contesting Surat municipal elections for the first time. AIMIM has also not able to win any seat so far.
12:00 pm The ruling BJP is comfortably ahead of its rivals Congress, AIMIM and AAP in Surat Municipal Corporation Elections where counting of votes is underway Tuesday.
Polling to elect the new body of the 120-member Surat Municipal Corporation was held on Sunday February 21.
11:45 am As per the trends available at 12:00 pm, ruling i BJP is leading in 45 seats.
Interestingly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is contesting the election for the first time is ahead in 15 wards as against 10 of Congress.
None of the AIMIM candidates are in the winning position so far, the trends at 12:00 pm showed.
The BJP had won 76 seats in the 2015 Surat local election. The Congress had won 22 seats in the 2015 elections as against 10 in 2010 polls.
Along with Surat, municipal corporations where elections were held included Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Jamnagar and others.
The AIMIM has fielded candidates in Muslim dominated areas. In 2015 election, Patel anger was a key factor. But at the end they voted for the BJP and helped it regain power at Surat Municipal Corporation.
