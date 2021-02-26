RBSE 12th Time Table 2021 Released

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Date Sheet 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination (RBSE) Thursday released on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in the time table and date sheet of Class XII (Class 12th) exam, according to which the 2021 RBSE Class 12 exams are to begin on May 06, 2021.
According to the date sheet of the Rajasthan board, Class 12 Intermediate exam, the first paper, to be held on May 06, 2021, will be Environmental Science, Philosophy. It will be followed by English (Compulsory) on May 7. All papers will start at 08:30 am and end at 11:45 am.
Exams of the main subject of Science stream will be over on May 17 but exams of students appearing for Humanities and Commerce will continue till May 29, 2021.
As per the 12th date sheet, History, Chemistry, Agricultural Chemistry, Business Studies will be held on May 10, Geography, Accountancy, Physics on May 13, Mathematics on May 17 and Economics, Biology, English, Shorthand Hindi, Agricultural Biology papers on May 18.
For the handicapped students of minor issues, one extra hour will be given and for the medium and severe cases of handicap, a writer will be allowed in the examination. Board has also asked the students to write the word 'end' after finishing the answer sheet so that no space after that can be used in any way.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination (RBSE) in a separate statement said that the Class 10th 2021 exam will also begin on May 06.
Board exams in Rajasthan are normally conducted in the month of March. This year however exams are delayed because of Coronavirus pandemic.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) was established in Jaipur on December 4, 1957 and was shifted to Ajmer in 1961. The Board works for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state.
The board has 6,000 schools located in 32 districts under it. Approximately 10 lakh students are expected to appear for the Rajasthan board Class X (Class 10) examination this year.
