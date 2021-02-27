GATE 2021 Answer Keys, Question Papers released

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021): The Indian Instititue of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released on GATE 2021 official website (gate.iitb.ac.in) Questions Papers and Answer Keys. The candidates who had appeared for GATE 2021 can download the Answer Keys and Question Papers now.
Candidates can challenge the GATE 2021 Answer Key in case of error between March 2 to 4, 2021, the IIT Bombay said.
IIT Bombay had conducted GATE 2021 between Februray 06 to February 14, 2021.
Indian Instititue of Technology (IIT) Bombay, the organizing institute to conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year, had released on the GATE 2021 official website, gate.iitd.ac.in, Response Sheet of the candidates who had appeared for the annual exam on Feb 18.
The questions and corresponding answer keys of GATE 2021 examination need to be checked by the candidates along with their available individual response sheet carefully, IIT Bombay said.
"It is to be noted that the sequence of questions may differ from that appearing on the candidate’s response sheet. For each question, even the sequence of answer keys for MCQ and MSQ (if any) may differ from that on the candidate’s response sheet. For detailed marking scheme, candidates should read Information Brochure carefully", it said.
"During 2nd to 4th March 2021, candidates can challenge the answer keys with detailed description and proof by paying Rs. 500 per question on the GOAPS portal using their own login credentials like previous years", IIT Bombay said.
"Please note that the question number and answer key/range to be mentioned in challenge portal of GOAPS MUST be of the published ones given here and NOT that of the response sheet of the candidate", it said.
"Final answer keys/ranges will be published around 18th March 2021, after reviewing all challenges by the GATE 2021 committee", IIT Bombay said.
"If any challenge is accepted by the committee, a full refund will be made to the candidate for the respective accepted challenge, after publication of the final answer keys. However, NO refund will be made to the candidate for those challenges which are NOT accepted", it added.
Candidates should note that GATE 2021 result will be declared on March 22.
