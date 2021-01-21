Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board 2021 Exam Dates Out

Mumbai: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad Thursday announced the dates of Classes 12th and 10th board exams to be held in the months of April and May, 2021.
Maharashtra 10th Secondary (SSC) and 12th Higher Secondary (HSC) board exams are normally held in the months of February and March. This year however all the exams are delayed because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Gaikwad said Class 12 exam will be held from April 23 to May 29, wheras that of Class 10 exam from from April 29 to May 31.
Gaikwad further said that the practical exams for class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22 whereas Class 10 practical exam will be held between April 9 and 28.
“The written exams for class 12 will be held between April 23 and May 29, and for class 10 between April 29 and May 31. We are trying to declare the results of classes 12 and 10 by July-end and August-end, respectively,” news agency PTI quoted Gaikwad as saying.
Coronavirus Pandemic has not only delayed the board exams but also has disturbed the entire academic year.
A number of states in India are yet to fully reopen schools and colleges closed since March 2020 after the breakout of the new virus in February.
"Owing to the challenging situation, Maharashtra has already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent so that it will not be a burden for students", Gaikwad said.
To a query, Gaikwad said around 38 per cent of students were attending classes in schools, as on January 18. The state had allowed Classes from 9th to 12th on January 4.
