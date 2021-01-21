MHT-CET 2020 Pharmacy CAP Round 2 Vacant Seats Published

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 2 Vacant Seats 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell in co-ordination with DTE Maharashtra has published today i.e. Thursday January 21, 2021 on its official website fe2020.mahacet.org Vacant Seats for CAP Round II conducted for Admission to First Year Bachelor of Engineering and Technology (B.E/B.Tech) for the academic year 2020-21.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had published on its official website ph2020.mahacet.org on January 11, 2021 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I for the candidates who have applied for Admission in First Year B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses.
Final Merit List and Category Wise Seat Matrix for CAP Round I of Maharashtra B.Pharm/Pharm D Counselling was released on January 06, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seat Matrix for CAP Round-II was earlier scheduled on January 15, 2021. It was however delayed till today. Accordingly, the CAP Round 2 allotment has also been postponed till January 25, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 11, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: January 21, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II through candidate’s Login by the Candidate. (The Candidate who have already submitted and confirmed option form shall be able to unconfirmed option form only once.): January 21 to 22, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: January 25, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had started through its official website online registration for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2020-21 from December 9.
The last date of registration was fixed as Dcemeber 14. It was later extended till December 21, and then again till Dec 30.
