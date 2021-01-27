logo
IBPS PO/MT Feb 2021 Mains Call Letter - Direct Link to Download

Candidates who have passed the IBPS CRP PO/MT-X Preliminary Exam are eligible for the IBPS CRP PO/MT-X Main Exams

Wednesday January 27, 2021 12:20 PM, ummid.com News Network

IBPS PO/MT Main Call Letter

IBPS PO Main February 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released on its official website ibps.in Call Letter, Admit Card, of the students who are appearing for IBPS Main Exam to recruit Probationary Officers - PO /Management Trainees - MT (CRP-PO/MT-X)in various public sector banks and other participating organisations.

How to download the IBPS PO/MT Main Call Letter

  1. Click here to go to the official website: ibps.in.
  2. Log-in using Registration no and password.
  3. Click on the appropriate link to download your crp po/mt-x admit card.

Candidates appearing for PO / MT Main exam should note that the link to download admit card has been made active on January 25. The exam will be held on February 04, 2021 and candidates can download their call letter till the start of the exam.

The candidates are however advised to download the call letter before the deadline as it contains useful information that includes exam centre name and address, exam time etc.

Candidates should note that internet based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc.

"Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night", the exam authorities said.

The candidates who have passed the IBPS CRP PO/MT-X Preliminary Exam are eligible for the IBPS CRP PO/MT-X Main Exams. The Main Exam will be followed by interview.

