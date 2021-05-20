Monster of Terror: Israel or Hamas?

[Israeli forces shot a young girl,Jana Al-Kiswani, from the neighborhood of Al Sheikh Jarrah in occupied Jerusalem when she was standing in front of her house,leaving her with a fracture in the spine and bruises in the lungs. (Photo: Times of Gaza)]
Much of what Israel did since May 10, 2021 was to use the words of Professor AS Bokhari, President of UN Security Council, New York’s Colony Club April 8, 1952:
“Aggression means presenting death to another, as a requirement for claiming life for oneself.”
“For when we commit aggression, we turn a handle which makes the monster move, causing irrevocable chaos and destruction. Then it will throw this in our faces as fact.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday May 19, 2021 the bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip aims to deter Hamas but did not rule out a campaign to "conquer" the enclave's Islamist rulers.
"There are only two ways that you can deal with them," he said about Hamas in a Tel Aviv briefing for a group of foreign ambassadors.
"You can either conquer them, and that's always an open possibility, or you can deter them, and we are engaged right now in forceful deterrence, but I have to say we don't rule out anything."
The hawkish premier insisted Israel "didn't seek" the escalation that began on May 10 when Hamas fired rockets towards Jerusalem after demanding that Israeli security personnel vacate the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site.
Netanyahu linked the dramatic surge in violence to a decision by Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas to cancel Palestinian elections that had been scheduled for this weekend. (Compare this with the real position of Netanyahu himself whose position was on the decline and after the clashes with Hamas it has peaked remarkably.)
Abbas's secular Fatah movement had reached a deal with its long-term rivals Hamas to hold the vote, but Abbas cancelled it citing Israel's refusal to guarantee voting in annexed east Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as their future capital.
Hamas accused Abbas of perpetrating a "coup" against the agreement, and of giving Israel a veto over the Palestinian right to vote.
Palestinian experts have said Hamas is now seeking to establish itself as the real defenders of Palestinians against Israel, and as a more forceful voice than Abbas's Fatah.
Netanyahu said that when Hamas "saw that these elections were not going to take place, they sought to... incite riots, to incite violence, in order to further their political goals".
He implied that Hamas was also responsible for an escalation of unrest in east Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah area, where a Jewish settler effort to evict Palestinians from their homes has fuelled months of anger.
[A disabled man, his pregnant wife, and their two-year-old daughter have been killed in Deir El-Balah city, Gaza.]
And he blamed the Islamists for the clashes at Al-Aqsa, which was stormed by Israeli security forces in response to Palestinian stone-throwing during the holy month of Ramadan.
"I have to say that we didn't expect quite a conflagration," Netanyahu said.
"What we did was everything in our power to deescalate the potential conflict around Jerusalem and the Temple Mount," he added, using the Jewish term for the Al-Aqsa compound, which is also a sacred site for Jews.
The goal of the Gaza campaign is to "degrade Hamas' capabilities, their terror capabilities, and degrade their will," Netanyahu said.
Despite of what Netanayahu says it is unlawful use of Israel’s policy of settling Jews in the land that originally belonged to Palestinians. It is the heart of the matter of all the tension and violence in the past and what started latest since May10 2021.
“Israeli courts – judge, jury and legislation – are all in the service of the Jewish settlers.”
There are many rich Jews in the US who regularly pay the cost of resettling their own people in the land from which the Palestinians are evicted. This rigmarole of occupying the land that rightfully belonged to Palestinians is behind the latest Israelis evicting the Palestinians in occupied eastern Jerusalem at the Al Aqsa mosque.
What the Israelis prime minister claimed was foreseen by Professor Ahmad S Bokhari, the first UN Security Council President of Pakistani origin in 1952. He illustrated the message of Queen Juliana of Netherlandsby saying that it is unreasonable and dangerous that the instruments made by man have become master and forced aggression, as did Israelis use of weapons.
In addition to weapons, Israel is victim of its own creation: Hamas. It was against the secular and nationalist minded Fatah of Yasser Arafat and Mehmood Abbas that Israel wanted to break Fatah and hence funded Hamas.
Governor of Gaza Brigadier Yitzarig Sigiev said that Israel created sin by creating Hamas. A Cohen said that Hamas was a monster and it would jump up into our face. Yet Israel supported and funded Hamas for 20 years and then another 20 tried to destroy it.
As of May 2021, the result is disastrous as it is genocidal matching the holocausts-underway. A long time reporter David Long also covered these aspects. It goes to show that it was universally held opinion and proves how the Jewish state was so obdurate and rugged in ignoring world opinion as its doing even now!
Israel also assassinated Sheikh Ahmad Yasin. Israeli President Silvan Shlom wondered why it took such a long time. It was because Israel was nudging and winking at what it was doing to maul Fatah and Yasser Arafat.
