Maharashtra NEET MDS 1st Selection List 2021 out

Maharashtra MDS 2021 Counselling: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has released on the official website cetcell.net NEET MDS First Selection List and MDS 2021 Provisional Merit List.
Both the lists are in PDF and released today i.e. Friday October 01, 2021.
Maharashtra NEET MDS 2021 Provisional list is 23-page document in PDF containing the names of 937 candidates.
On the other hand, NEET MDS 2021 1st Selection List is a 12-page document in PDF containing the names of 928 candidates.
Direct Link to check NEET MDS 2021 First Selection List
Direct Link to check MDS 2021 Provisional Merit List
Direct Link to check NEET MDS 2021 First Selection List
Direct Link to check MDS 2021 Provisional Merit List
Candidates should note that:
1. Last Date of joining the respective college is October 08, 2021 (Including Holiday).
1. Last Date of joining the respective college is October 08, 2021 (Including Holiday).
2. Last Date to fill the Status Retention Form at College is October 08, 2021 (Including Holiday).
3. Admitting Institute will verify the documents and ascertain eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET (MDS) - 2021 brochure.
4. At the time of admission, the Candidate will have to deposite all the required original documents and pay the fees.
2. Last Date to fill the Status Retention Form at College is October 08, 2021 (Including Holiday).
3. Admitting Institute will verify the documents and ascertain eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET (MDS) - 2021 brochure.
4. At the time of admission, the Candidate will have to deposite all the required original documents and pay the fees.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier put on hold NEET MDS Counselling and admission process for the academic year 2021 following a similar decision by Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India.
Accordingly, the list of registered candidates, also called as provisional merit list, that was supposed to be published on September 02, 2021 was also put on hold.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) had started through its official website cetcell.net Online Registration of candidates seeking admission in Dental PG course (MDS) through NEET on August 26.
Last date of application was August 29, 2021 and the merit list was supposed to be published today i.e. Thursday September 02, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.