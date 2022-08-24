Masses of protesters swarm into Hyderabad as Raja Singh gets bail

Hyderabad: Masses of protesters continue to swarm into Telangana Capital Hyderabad Wednesday over BJP MLA Raja Singh's derogatory and blasphemous remarks against Islam and Muslims.
A tense situation prevailed in the old city on Tuesday night as hundreds of people took to streets after Raja Singh was granted bail within hours of his arrest.
At a couple of places, the protest turned violent prompting the police to resort to baton charge to disperse the protests, who burnt tyres on the roads.
Carrying black flags and raising slogans, protesters gathered at the historic Charminar, Madina circle, Barkas, Chandrayangutta, Chanchalguda, City College, Afzal Gunj and other areas.
For a second consecutive night, the city witnessed protests against Raja Singh for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims.
The protest continued till early hours of Wednesday.
The protesters demanded stringent action against the controversial MLA and some of them were carrying national flags.
Tension was palpable in the old city and more protests are likely on Wednesday. Police stepped security in the city and intensified patrolling in communally sensitive areas. Additional forces including Rapid Action Force, Greyhounds and special reserve police were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.
Raja Singh was granted bail by a city court on Tuesday evening, a couple of hours after he was remanded to judicial custody in a case booked at Mangalhat police station.
The case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was booked against him and he was arrested on Tuesday morning after a massive protest on Monday night against a video posted by him online with derogatory and blasphemous remarks against Islam and Muslims.
Cases were also booked against the MLA at various other police stations in Hyderabad and other districts.
Thousands of Muslims in Hyderabad protested in front of several police stations last night after the blasphemous comment of BJP MLA T Raja Singh. The BJP legislator emulated & uttered the words of #NupurSharma. He also passed several other objectionable utterances. pic.twitter.com/JnRGCwQEii— Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) August 23, 2022
Supporters of Raja Singh and protesters had gathered at Nampally Criminal court, leading to high tension. Police resorted to baton charge to disperse both the groups.
After Raja Singh's release, his supporters accorded him a warm welcome at his residence in Dhoolpet. Raising slogans in his favour, they distributed sweets.
Raja Singh, who allegedly repeated the derogatory and blasphemous remarks against Islam and Muslims by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, denied that he insulted sentiments of any community. He said it was a comedy video aimed at stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.
Raja Singh, a regular offender, was taken into preventive custody last Saturday for threatening to disrupt stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui's show. The show was held amid tight security.
The BJP on Tuesday suspended Raja Singh from the party and asked him to reply in 10 days as to why he should not be expelled from the party.
