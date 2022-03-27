[Image tweeted by Harnaaz Kaur @HarnaazKaur]
Mumbai: Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s bold reply to a question on Hijab ban by the BJP government in Karnataka posed by a journalist has set internet and social media on fire.
Harnaaz Kaur had shifted to New York after winning the Miss Universe title in December 2021. She was in India to attend LIVA Miss Diva 2022 Beauty Contest event.
Harnaaz Kaur was talking to reporters at the function when a question was posed to her about Hijab and her opinion on Karnataka HC verdict upholding the state’s ban on Hijab in educational institutions.
Harnaaz looked puzzled and confused for a while and turned to the organisers. To this, one of the organisers of the event, who identified himself as Sachin, asked Harnaaz to ignore the question.
“What he is asking is a “political question”. It will be good if you stay away and ignore it”, Sachin is heard advising Harnaaz in a viral video.
Responding to this, the reporter, Arun Kumar, asked Sachin to let Harnaaz respond to the question.
And then what came from Harnaaz should work as an eye opener for those in India who are indulging in communal politics and imposing their diktat on the girls, in turn ruining their careers for political interest.
“Why only girls are targeted always?” Harnaaz, looking more confident and passionate, now said.
“You are targeting me here. In case of Hijab too it is the girls who are being targeted… Us ko jeene do jis dhang se who jeena chahe.. use apne maqam tak pahunchne do.. udne do.."
Miss Universe @HarnaazKaur appeals to stop targetting Muslim girls over Hijab. She says, "..Hijab me bhi aap lakdi ko he target kar rahe ho, usko jeene do wo jaise jeena chahti hai". #Hijabrow pic.twitter.com/GXTpdICrYg— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 26, 2022
Miss Universe @HarnaazKaur appeals to stop targetting Muslim girls over Hijab. She says, "..Hijab me bhi aap lakdi ko he target kar rahe ho, usko jeene do wo jaise jeena chahti hai". #Hijabrow pic.twitter.com/GXTpdICrYg
“Let her live her life the way she wants to live… Let her fulfil her dreams.. Don’t try to cut her wings. If you must, clip your own wings”, Harnaaz Kaur said amidst the round of applause.
Harnaaz Kaur is an alumna of Chandigarh's Post Graduate Government College Sector 11 and also a Punjabi film actress. Her mother is a gynaecologist.
The young model also has numerous pageant titles to her name like Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.
Regarding frequent questions about her beauty, Harnaaz said:
“There are so many perceptions about my passions. (most of the time people) say “you are looking so beautiful”… Absolutely not… That’s just 1 per cent of me.."
“It’s about confidence… its about your ideology.. about your personality… and are you enough courageous to bring a change in the society?"
“There are so many perceptions about my passions. (most of the time people) say “you are looking so beautiful”… Absolutely not… That’s just 1 per cent of me.."
“It’s about confidence… its about your ideology.. about your personality… and are you enough courageous to bring a change in the society?"
"Yes I am. That’s why I am sitting here”, she said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.