King Salman underwent successful colonoscopy at Jeddah hospital

[King Salman spent the last ten days of Ramadan in Makkah and also offered Eid Prayers at Makkah Grand Mosque. Sitting on his right is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.]
Jeddah: The ruler of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, who was admitted to a hospital in Jeddah Saturday underwent “successful” colonoscopy.
“A colonoscopy procedure was performed on the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah”, the Saudi Royal Court said in a statement issued a little while ago Sunday.
“The result (of the colonoscopy) was sound, praise be to Allah”, the Royal Court added.
King Salman (86) was admitted to King Faisal Hospital in Jeddah Saturday evening.
The King had spent the last ten days of Ramadan at As Safa Palace in Makkah. He had also offered Eid al Fitr on May 02, 2022 at the Grand Mosque in the Holy City.
He was joined for the Eid prayers at Makkah Grand Mosque by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Makkah Governor Prince Khalid bin Faisal al-Saud and other princes and governors of different regions and provinces.
Earlier this year, state media reported King Salman was hospitalised in the capital Riyadh to have the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced.
In 2020, he had surgery to remove his gallbladder after a stint in the hospital that revived speculation about the state of his health.
