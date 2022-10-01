Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 2 in Karnataka - Energised Congress workers and other key highlights

Chamarajanagara, (Karnataka): Amid drizzles, thousands of Congress workers led by their leader Rahul Gandhi, resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Dday two in BJP-ruled Karnataka Saturday.
The padayatra, which will cover 15 kilometres in the morning, started at 7.40 a.m. from Tondawadi Gate and is slated to enter Mysuru district in few hours.
After a break, the rally will leave Kalalegate at 4 p.m. and reach Chikkaiahyyana Chatra in Nanjangud town of Mysuru district by 7 p.m.
Unfazed by criticism that the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra is failing to resonate with people, Congress party workers in Karnataka are upbeat about the outcome of the 21-day padyatra being led by their leader Rahul Gandhi.
Once again, the Gandhi scion has displayed his negotiating skills by brokering peace between warring factions of state president D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.
Candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge for the post of AICC chief has also created a favourable vibes across the oppressed communities, which are now with the BJP.
The response that the yatra is generating among the party workers and commoners is giving anxious moments to the ruling BJP, insiders say.
Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the families of the victims of the oxygen tragedy that claimed 24 lives in Chamarajanagar has also not gone unnoticed. Moved by the children's account of their lives without their fathers, the Congress leader empathetically assured government jobs to family members of the deceased has also touched people.
Recalling the human tragedy, the organisers slammed the saffron party over its apathy for the victim families. They expressed their ire against the party for trying to brush the issue under the carpet and refusing to accept that oxygen shortage had led to the fatalities.
Videos of children recounting the trauma and emotional breakdown of the affected families during the interaction have gone viral on social media triggering a barrage of comments lambasting the BJP.
Earlier, the padayatra was delayed due to rains in the morning. Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh has tweeted on Saturday that the 24th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra that was to start at 6.30 am has been delayed due to rains.
The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered the third state, Karnataka after Tamil Nadu and Kerala in its 3570 km Kanyakumari to Kashmir march.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that no power could stop this yatra.
"Whatever happens the yatra will not stop", he said.
On entering Karnataka, he asserted that the reason for the yatra is to listen to the people and tell them about the Opposition whose voices are muzzled.
He said on Friday:
"Greetings to Karnataka - the land of the great Guru Basavanna, whose teachings of building an inclusive society is the guiding light of #BharatJodoYatra. We have come to listen to you. This Yatra is the voice of the people of Karnataka."
The Congress has tried to put up a united face in the yatra and the cadres are enthusiastic.
"All I have to do is walk, the Congress will take care of the rest," says Michael, Youth Congress district general secretary, Thiruvananthapuram. He has immense faith in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the party.
The Congress wants to connect with the voters and after completing its Kerala leg, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Gundlupet town in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. Rallies have been planned in Gundlupet, Mandya, Mysuru, Chitradurga and Bellary. The yatra will enter neighbouring Andhra Pradesh through the state's Raichur district.
The yatra in Kerala traversed over 43 of the 140 assembly and 12 out of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies and covered 453 kms in 19 days, which included a two-day break.
The participation in the yatra saw about 5,000 people in the morning session and the crowd swelled to 25,000 in the evening session with leaders from all rungs joining in. The party appears to have got a much needed boost.
D.K. Shivakumar, Congress state president along with other leaders, is putting in special efforts to make the yatra a huge success. He had toured all across the state and entrusted the leaders with specific responsibilities of gathering party workers and the common people to walk with Rahul Gandhi.
From the day it entered Kerala from Tamil Nadu, it was a festival for the Congress party workers and its supporters, as was seen throughout even as the confusion to elect a new party president continues.
The highlight of the event was that the Congress leaders in Kerala, who are known for their factional feuds, stood in solidarity with the party and kept aside their differences. Similarly in Karnataka both the factions of Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar are putting up a united show.
Meanwhile, the police department had lodged an FIR against a Congress worker for displaying PayCM poster.
The party worker had also worn t-shirt with Pay CM poster besides carrying a flag. The case has been lodged against Akshay Kumar from Vijayapura district.
Lodging a complaint, Gundlupet town Municipality member Kiran Gowda had alleged that by displaying PayCM posters, the Congress worker had insulted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
According to sources in Congress, the party which gained public attention with the PayCM campaign, offending the ruling BJP and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will go much more offensive in days to come.
Deriding the Bharat Jodo Yatra as "Bharat Todo Yatra", chief minister Bommai has announced to embark on a state-wide tour with party old horse B.S. Yediyurappa immediately after Dussehra festivities.
With its mega event in Doddaballapur on the completion of one year term, the ruling party tried to get its roots in south Karnataka where Congress and regional party JD (S) dominate.
BJP which has never gained a simple majority in Karnataka in general assembly elections and managed to get to power only through operation lotus, was hopeful of breaking the jinx and attaining simple majority.
Winning assembly seats in south Karnataka is crucial to attain the dream but the Bharat Jodo Yatra will prove to be a big roadblock to the saffron party according to political pundits.
Prithvi Reddy, President of Aam Aadmi Party in Karnataka, told IANS that the Congress has been the biggest strength of ruling BJP. The present mess in the state is not only the failure of ruling party BJP but has stemmed from the failure of the opposition party.
The ruling BJP which is blatantly corrupt asks the Congress party whenever it is questioned on corruption that how about you? When Shivakumar talks about corruption there are no takers. Congress has failed to raise people's issues, he explained.
On the pretext of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress is actually trying to unite the party and hence it is a "Congress Jodo yatra". People of Karnataka are fed up with three parties, BJP, Congress and JD (S). The people don't see hope in the Congress party. The response from the people is also lukewarm, Prithvi Reddy explained.
Taking a dig at the grand-old party, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of regional party JD (S) said that he did not know when the country got divided for the Congress party to organise a Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The state is dogged by many crisis situations. Is it possible for the Congress party to resolve this crisis situation through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and PayCM campaign? he wondered.
