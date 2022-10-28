Now BJP govt claims Karnataka Arabic schools violating norms

[Image for representation.]
Kodagu (Karnataka): After banning Hijab in schools and colleges, the ruling BJP in Karnataka has now sought a report claiming that Arabic schools operating in the state are violating norms.
"Arabic schools operating in the state are not being run as per the rules. There is no proper learning of languages and science", Minister for Education B.C. Nagesh said on Friday claimed while interacting with media in Madikeri.
"Since several "academicians and others have raised their concerns" in this regard, a detailed report has been sought from the Commissioner of the Education department", the Minister claimed.
"Very few madrasas where Arabic education is imparted follow rules. Many are violating the guidelines of the education department which has become evident at the outset", he claimed.
There are 106 aided and 80 unaided Arabic schools operating in the state.
"We will get clarity once the study is done," he said.
About 27,000 children are admitted to Arabic schools every year.
"There is a huge difference in the statistics on how many are actually joining Arabic schools", Minister Nagesh said.
He also stated that there is an allegation that many Arabic schools are not giving importance to teaching Kannada, English, Maths and Science subjects.
"Education is the right of all children. Because of religion, no child should miss the education", he said.
"The students who are coming out of madrasas are unable to compete with others academically", he claimed.
Madrasa authorities reject all these allegations, asserting that not only their Arabic schools following the set norms but they also give equal importance to science and maths subjects.
"Almost all Arabic schools have now compulsory computer education besides teaching subjects other than subjects related to religion", Maulana Qasmi said.
"This is also far from truth that madrasa graduates are unable to compete with others. There is a huge list of madrasa graduates who performed well in the field of medical education and ther are a good number who even cracked the UPSC Civil Services exams", he added.
