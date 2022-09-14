Video shows man in Saffron T-shirt setting Kolkata police van on fire

Kolkata: A video shared on social media site Twitter shows a man wearing Saffron colour T-shirt is setting a police van in Kolkatta Tuesday.
Another media posted on Twitter showed a man wearing Saffron colour kurta and waving BJP flag is vandalising the Kolkata police van shortly before it was set afire.
Sharing the two videos on Twitter, Youth Congress National Chief BS Srinivas raised some serious questions about the identity of people seen in the video.
Sharing a close-up video which shows the man in saffron T-shirt using a cigarette lighter to set fire to a towel kept in the police van, Srinivas asked:
"Just identify, which party's 'nationalist rioters' are burning police jeeps in West Bengal?"
Sharing the another video that showed men waving BJP flags and ransacking the police vehicle, Srinivas took jibes at PM Narendra Modi's past statements:
"I am sure the Prime Minister will identify these rioters by their clothes and flags, and, in his heart, will never be able to forgive them."
The videos surfaced on social media barely hours after BJP and the ruling TMC indugling in blame game over the violence that spread in the city Tuesday following the former's protest call.
According to reports, at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a group of BJP supporters led by party's national Vice President, Dilip Ghosh and the party's state General Secretary, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, started moving towards the state secretariat, Nabanna from BJP's state headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane to protest against Mamata Banerji "policies and corruption".
As they reached central Kolkata, they came to know that Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari had been arrested and taken to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar. At this, a section of BJP supporters from the arms, led by Chattopadhyay started marching towards the police headquarters and were able to reach its gates after breaking through the barricades.
Although the police were initially pushed back, soon a huge contingent of security personnel, led by senior officials of Kolkata Police, stopped the BJP supporters, following which clashes broke out there.
Violence also spread to the adjacent Mahatma Gandhi Road, where a police PCR van was allegedly set on fire by BJP supporters.
The police kiosk there was vandalised by the BJP supporters, and later burnt. Soon after the incident, BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the PCR van was set on fire by the police only. The emergence of the videos now shows a totally different picture.
Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court sought a report from the West Bengal government on the alleged police atrocities on BJP leaders and workers during the latters’ march to state Secretariat against corruption issues.
A division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajasrshi Bharadwaj directed Chief Secretary, H.K. Dwivedi to submit the report by September 19.
