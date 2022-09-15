CUET UG 2022 Result Today - Direct Link to Check

CUET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release on its official website cuet.samarth.ac.in the result of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) today i.e Thursday September 15, 2022.
The NTA has not mentioned any specific time to release the CUET result. It will however declare it any time by today evening.
The NTA had earlier released normalization pocedure, and how normalization of marks will be carried out for CUET-UG held in multiple sessions in the same subject.
Candidates who are waiting for their result can in the meanwhile read the CUET Marks normalization process given below for reference.
National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2022 from 15 July 2022 to 30 August 2022 in six phases at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.
NTA released the CUET Provisional Answer Key on September 08, 2022 and asked candidates to raise objection if any till 11:50 pm on September 10, 2022.
Candidates should note that the NTA will also release today Final Answer Key based on which the result is prepared. CUET Final Answer Key will be published today before the declaration of result.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in.
2. Click on the 'Sign in' tab and Login with your Application Number, Password or Login with Application Number and Date of Birth.
3. Click on CUET UG Result 2022 button.
4. The CUET UG result and score will be displayed on the screen
5. Download it and take a print for future reference.
For marks normalization, the NTA is using a method called the "equipercentile method". In this method, percentile for each candidate is calculated using the raw marks of the candidate as compared to the raw marks of others in the same session.
"This is done for every session across multiple days for the same subject. These percentiles are then equated, and converted into normalised marks. For sessions with smaller number of candidates, these are clubbed with bigger sessions", the NTA said.
"This method has been shown to be accurate for estimating normalized marks of candidates when the tests are held in multiple sessions with varying difficulty levels in a given subject", the NTA said.
"The score card of a candidate will have percentiles and normalised marks. Universities need to use the normalized marks given in the score card for preparing the ranking list for admissions", it added. More details and examples can be found on the CUET website.
The government has introduced Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from this year for admission in various undergraduate courses.
According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the students successfully cracking the CUET will be eligible for admission in 90 different universities.
The universities that have agreed to grant admission based on CUET included Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jamia Millia Islamiah, Banaras Hindu University, besides 43 central universities across the country.
