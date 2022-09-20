UPSC Civil Services Mains Question Paper 2022 Released - Direct Link

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released on its official website upsc.gov.in, the Question Papers of Civil Services Mains 2022 exam which is currently underway.
Candidates should note that the UPSC released Monday the question paper of Civil Services Mains conducted till September 18, 2022.
UPSC started conducting the Civil Services Mains from September 16, 2022. Till September 18, it has conducted General Studies I, II, III, IV and Essay.
The exams were held in two shifts – morning shift from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm and afternoon shift from 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm.
The UPSC has released on its website the Question Papers of General Studies I to IV and Essay in PDF, and directly downable from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The exams for Paper A (Compulsory Indian Language) and Paper B (English language) is scheduled to be held on September 24, 2022.
Candidates appearing for the Paper A and Paper B can expect the question papers of the two on the same day i.e. September 24 or maximum by September 25, 2022.
1. General Studies I
2. General Studies II
3. General Studies III
4. General Studies IV
5. Essay
Recruitments based on UPSC Civil Services are held in three stages – Preliminary Exams, Main Exam and Personal Interviews.
The candidates who will clear the CSE Main Exams will be called for Personal Interview.
Based on the performance of the candidates in the interview, UPSC then declare the Civil Services result.
Those clearing the UPSC Civil Services Exams are then posted as IAS, IFS, IRS, IPS and other premium government posts. The UPSC has not declared the interview schedule and the time and date to announce the UPSC Civil Services 2022 result.
The UPSC has meanwhile released the Calendar of the exams that will be conducted in the year 2023 according to which UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 will be held on Sunday May 28, 2023.
The UPSC Calendar also said Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will be held for 5 days starting from Friday September 15, 2023.
