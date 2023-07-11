​UPSC Civil Services Main 2023: DAF released online, Last date to fill July 19

UPSC Civil Services Main 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Monday released on the official website www.upsc.gov.in the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 and asked the candidates to fill it before July 19, 2023.
All candidates who have cleared the UPSC Preliminary Examination 2023 are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) to appear for UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023.
The last date to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) is July 19 till 6 pm.
"All the candidates are required to fill up the DAF-I ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023", the UPSC said.
Step 1: Click here to go to the official website: upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, under the What's New section, click on the link labelled as, 'DAF: 1 Civil Service Mains Exam 2023'.
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Fill your credentials and click on the submit option.
Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the fee.
Step 6: Click on the submit option.
The UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from Friday September 15, 2023.
"The qualified candidate seeking admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination must apply online through the Commission’s website ( www.upsc.gov.in) by filling the Detailed Application Form (DAF) and uploading the scanned copies of the required document within the prescribed time limit so that DAF is submitted by the applicant on time", the UPSC said in the official release.
The CSE Main 2023 exam will be held in 5 days starting from 15/9/23.
The admit card and detailed Time Table of the examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s website www.upsc.gov.in soon.
"The e-Admit Card along with the Time Table of the said Examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website for the eligible candidates around 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the Examination", the UPSC said.
The UPSC Civil Services Main exam 2023 will be held at Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bangaluru, Bhopal,Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada exam centres.
