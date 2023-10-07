Israel declares 'State of War' after Hamas calls for 'Operation Al-Aqsa Storm'

Occupied Jerusalem/Gaza: Israel Saturday October 07, 2023 declared a 'state of war' after Hamas called for “Operation Al Aqsa Storm” with a fierce rocket attack from the blockaded Gaza strip, in what it claimed was only their "first strike".
Over 5,000 rockets pierced the sky towards Israel on a festive holiday morning as loud sirens blared across Israel.
The Hamas latest rocket attack came soon after its elusive leader said the armed group has launched a new military operation against Israel.
Mohammed Deif in a rare public statement said that 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel early Saturday to begin “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm".
“We’ve decided to say enough is enough,” Deif said as he urged all Palestinians to confront Israel.
"We have decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel), their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," Mohammed Zaif said.
Al Aqsa refers to Masjid Al Aqsa in Occupied Jerusalem - the third holiest mosque for Muslims around the world.
There are reports of multiple deaths. However, Israeli emergency services confirmed that an Israeli woman was killed "due to a direct hit" in the rocket attacks and 15 others were injured.
Confirming the attack on Shabbat and Simchat Torah holiday morning as loud sirens blared across the country, Israel also announced infiltration from Gaza.
“A number of terrorists have infiltrated into Israeli territory”, the Israeli military said but gave no further details.
Amateur videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be uniformed gunmen inside the Israeli border town of Sderot. The sound of gunfire could be heard in the videos, whose authenticity could not immediately be verified, Associated Press reported.
Illegal Israeli settlements are under the Palestinian resistance control as they announced the outset of Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on Saturday morning, and launched more than 5,000 homemade rockets towards the illegal Israeli settlements in the 1948-occupied territories in response… pic.twitter.com/91wiINeztS— Mzemo (@MyMzemo) October 7, 2023
Photos and images show Palestinians breaking into the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border fence after Palestinian gunmen infiltrated areas of southern Israel Saturday morning.
In another image taken by Reuters showed Palestinians celebrating as an Israeli military vehicle burns after it was hit by Palestinian gunmen who infiltrated the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it was striking targets in the Gaza Strip, and the Israel defense minister has approved a call-up of military reservists.
Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza since 2007 after Hamas took power. Palestinian militants and Israel have fought several devastating wars since.
The latest fire follows a period of heightened tensions in September this year, when Israel closed the border to Gazan workers for two weeks.
The latest escalation comes at the time of wild speculations over Saudi Arabia announcing diplomatic ties with Israel.
Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, in a recent interview while admitting that talks are on this front said a just and viable solution of the Palestinian issue is key for any tie-up with Israel.
