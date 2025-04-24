Muslim Personal Law Board suspends Waqf Act protest over Pahalgam attack

To show solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam terror attack, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has suspended the ongoing protest against the Waqf Act 2025

Thursday April 24, 2025 12:15 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Kashmiri cab driver Adil had given shelter to a Maharashtra family after the attack.]

New Delhi: To show solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam terror attack, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has suspended the ongoing protest against the Waqf Act 2025.

In a statement released Wednesday the board said that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam is deeply tragic and strongly condemnable.

“Therefore, the board has decided to suspend for three days its protest against the Waqf Act 2025 launched under the Waqf Protection Campaign as an expression of mourning and sympathy for the victims' families”, AIMPLB Secretary General, Maulana Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, said.

The MuslimPersonal Law Board has given a nationwide protest call against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025. Accusing that the right-wing BJP government in New Delhi wants to control Muslim Waqf through the newly enacted law, the Muslim organisations are demanding its roll-back.

The matter is also in the Supreme Court of India where it has asked some tough questions to the Modi government about the controversial provisions of the act.

The Muslim Panel, however, said the Waqf Protection Campaign has been out on hold in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Indian Muslims against terrorism

[Son bids farewell to his father Syed Adil Hussain Shah – the Kashmiri horseman who sacrificed his life while saving the tourists in Pahalgam]

Indian Muslims in different parts of India are also standing side by side with their non-Muslim brethren to show solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Every big and small organisations representing the Indian Muslims have issued statement condemning the latest Kahmir terror attack targeting the civilians.

The peak of the protest was seen in Kashmir itself where responding to the shutdown call people stayed away from routine activities.

Solidarity messages and condemnation statements were also relayed through the mosque loudspeakers across the Valley.

"Kashmir se awaaz aai; Hindu, Muslim bhai bhai"

The Kashmiris also opened their homes for the tourists who panicked after the terror attack. Earlier, a huge number of Kashmiris had also lined up to donate blood for those injured in the attack.

In another positive gesture in the wake of the tragedy, some tourists refused to home saying “they trust the Kashmiris and won’t go back”.

In contrast, the BJP and its affiliates are trying to communalise the attack and using the incident to polarize the country on communal line.

In a strong counter to the right wing hate propaganda, some protesters gathered at Lal Chowk in Srinagar raising slogans “Kashmir se awaaz aai; Hindu, Muslim bhai bhai” in front of the national media which was trying to give communal colour to the incident.

आदिल कश्मीर में ही कैब चालता है, जब पहलगाम में आतंकी हमला हुआ तो आदिल ने महाराष्ट्र की एक फैमिली को बचाकर अपने घर ले गया।

आदिल ने उन्हें खाना खिलाया और पूरी सुरक्षा दी, आदिल ने कहा कि "गलती एक ने की, सजा पूरा कश्मीर भुगतेगा। हम इसका सपोर्ट नहीं करते। ये पूरी इंसानियत का कत्ल है।" pic.twitter.com/yK5vJbWZlV — Roshan Lal Saini (@roshan_saini04) April 24, 2025

At least 25 tourists and 01 local were killed when 4-5 gunmen opened fired on the lot vacating in the Pahalgam area of the Valley .

Holding Pakistan responsible for the attack, India has announced to suspend Indus Water Treaty (IWT) and also downgraded its diplomatic ties with its immediate neighbor.

Pakistan on the other hand said "it does not have anything to do with the attack".

