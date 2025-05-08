Malegaon Blast Case Judgement Deferred Till July 31

A Special NIA Court Thursday May 8, 2025 deferred till July this year the judgment in the 2008 Malegaon blast case

[Improvised explosive kept under the seat of this LML Freedom motor-bicycle had exploded near Bhikku Chowk and Anjuman Chowk on the night of September 29, 2008. Later inverstigations revealed the motor-cycle was registered in the name of former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. (File image: ummid.com)]

Additional Sessions Judge A K Lahoti, who had presided over the trial, had scheduled the pronouncement of the verdict today i.e. May 8, 2025. The court, however, delayed its much awaited verdict.

Seven key accused, including BJP’s former MP Pragya Singh Thakur and ex- Military Intelligence official Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit (Retd), were tried under sections 16 (committing a terror act) and 18 (criminal conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and sections 120(b) (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (intentionally causing harm to others) of the IPC. They were tried for charges under the Explosives Substances Act.

Apart from Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Col Purohit, the other accused who faced the trial were: Sudhakar Dwivedi, Major (retd.) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Ajay Rahirkar.

The Special NIA Court deferred its ruling noting that the matter has voluminous documents and it needed more time to deliver the verdict, according to news agency PTI.

2008 Malegaon Blast Case

An improvised explosive kept under the seat of this LML Freedom motor-bicycle had exploded near Bhikku Chowk and Anjuman Chowk on the night of September 29, 2008 that also coincided with Ramadan.

Bhikku Chowk, Anjuman Chowk and the adjoinging areas are famous for ladies market. The terrorist attacked the site two days before Eid when there were heavey rush of woemn and children who were in the market for Eid shopping.

Later inverstigations revealed the motor-cycle was registered in the name of former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

The Special Court in Mumbai had framed charges against Sadhvi Pragya and six other accused in the 2008 Malegaon case on October 30, 2018.

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) before being transferred to the NIA in 2011 .

