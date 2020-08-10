IAS topper Shah Faesal likely to join back administration

Srinagar: Former IAS officer turned politician, Shah Faesal is likely to join back administration after he was conveyed by authorities that his resignation has not still been accepted, top sources said.
Interestingly, despite Faesal submitting his resignation and forming a political party called the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), his name was not removed from the list of J&K cadre IAS officers on the official website of the government.
Shah Faesal on Sunday lent credence to news reports that he is likely to join back by dropping his political bio from his twitter handle.
His twitter bio said on Sunday evening, "Edward S Fellow @HKS Harvard University, Medico. Fulbright. Centrist." He obviously has chosen to drop his political bio as the founder of the JKPM.
He topped the 2010 civil services exam and was allotted his home cadre of the IAS.
Known as an honest and upright officer, Faesal's well wishers had cautioned him in 2018, when he resigned to join politics, that politics might not be his cup of tea.
Sources here also said the government has recently "send him feelers that they are not averse to his joining back the civil service".
If he chooses to join back, Shah Faesal would have created another record for the shortest political career in Jammu and Kashmir.
He founded the JKPM in early 2019 amid much fanfare and expectations of an alternative political platform for the youth of J&K.
