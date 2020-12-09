Aliens exist, US has a deal with them: Ex-Israeli Space Chief

New Delhi: Aliens are real and US President Donald Trump knows about them, Haim Eshed - Israel's former Space Security Chief, Haim Eshed, claimed in an interview.
Eshed, who headed Israel's space security programme for nearly three decades, also claimed that the aliens are keeping their existence secret as "humanity is not ready for them".
Talking to Israel's Yediot Aharonot newspaper, Eshed spoke extensively about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO), extraterrestrial life, and also elaborated about "an agreement" between the US government and a "Galactic Federation" of aliens.
“Trump was on the verge of revealing [aliens existence], but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying, ‘Wait, let people calm down first’. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding", Eshed claimed.
"If I had come up with what I'm saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized," he further said. He has made similar claims in his book - The Universe Beyond the Horizon - conversations with Professor Haim Eshed.
The interview in Hebrew ran on Friday, and gained traction after parts were published in English by the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
Eshed said co-operation agreements had been signed between species, including an "underground base in the depths of Mars" where there are American astronauts and alien representatives.
"There is an agreement between the U.S. government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here," he said.
There has been no reaction from the US government or Donald Trump on this. But, a spokesperson for NASA said one of the agency's key goals was the search for life in the universe but that it had yet to find signs of extraterrestrial life.
"Although we have yet to find signs of extraterrestrial life, NASA is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions, including whether we are alone in the universe," the spokesperson said in a statement.
