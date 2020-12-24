UP minister sees no Indianness in Maulana Azad, country's 1st Edu Minister

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla has kicked up a controversy by claiming that the country's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, did not believed in 'Bharat and Bhartiyata'.
"I have no hesitation in saying that in the heart of Abul Kalam Azad, there was no 'Bharat aur Bhartiyata" (India and Indianness)," the minister said while addressing a function in Ballia.
"When Kashmiri Pandits requested Guru Tegh Bahadur to help them from the hands of Aurangzeb, who was pressurizing them to embrace Islam, the Guru went there and he was beheaded by Aurangzeb.
"These facts were removed from history, apparently at the behest of the first education minister. The only thing which is there is that Akbar was great despite the fact that Ain-i-Akbari and historians of that time never considered him great," Shukla said to prove his point.
Maulana Azad's real name was Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin. He became the youngest person to serve as the President of the Congress party at the age of 35 in 1923. He was the most prominent Muslim leader to oppose the creation of Pakistan.
A great scholar and academic of his time, Maulana Azad is also regarded as the architect of independent India's education policy.
He was pivotal for the foundation of modern education after India became independent, establishment of research institute. Universirty Grants Commission (UGC) was also his bran child.
Moreover, establishing institutions like IITs was one of the very first decisions he had taken after taking over the charge as India's first education minister.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.