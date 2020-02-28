Maharashtra announces 5% quota for Muslims in education

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra plans to bring in a law to provide five per cent reservation for Muslims in government education institutions, Minister for Minority Affairs Nawab Malik said on Friday.
Malik informed the Maharashtra legislative council that the state government will introduce legislation to the effect soon in the matter which has been pending since long.
"A new bill to give 5 per cent reservation for Muslims in educational institutions in Maharashtra will be introduced in the state assembly soon", Malik said.
Responding to a query by Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise, Malik said that suitable action will be taken in this regard before the start of the admissions for the next academic year.
The decision is in tune with the common minimum programme of the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government and will be implemented after taking legal opinion in the matter.
The erstwhile Congress-NCP government had brought in an ordinance in 2014 - just days before the government was to complete its 05 year term, giving reservation for Muslim and Maratha communities.
The BJP-Shiv Sena government which came to power in 2014 refused to grant reservation to Muslims, though it actively worked on reservation for Marathas and also passed a bill.
Among other things, Dr Mehmoodur Rehman Committee in its report had recommended reservation for Muslims to improve their social, educational and economic status.
