Nusrat Jahan on Love Jihad: Before polls, people come up with such things

Kolkata: West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using religion as a political tool to consolidate their support base ahead of the state assembly elections.
She also spoke about 'love-jihad' dubbing it two separate things which have no correlation. The Trinamool parliamentarian said that "love" and "jihad" are two different things which do not go hand-in-hand. She said it is a matter of personal choice who wants to be with whom.
"Love is very personal. Love and jihad don't go hand-in-hand. Just before polls, people come up with topics like this. It is a personal choice who you want to be with. Be in love and start falling in love with each other", Jahan said in reply to a question during a media interaction here.
"Don't make religion a political tool," she added.
The Bengali actor-turned-politician is married to businessman Nikhil Jain. Nusrat Jahan was responding to decision taken by BJP-ruled states to formulate law against what they call "love jihad".
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently announced that his government will enact a law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion.
Before UP, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had said the state would soon have a law against "love jihad". Karnataka has formulated a strict law against "love jihad".
On Sunday, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the laws planned to be brought by BJP-ruled states to check the so-called 'love jihad' are an attempt by the BJP to divert people's attention from real issues faced by the country.
He alleged that unable to solve the problem of growing unemployment, arrest joblessness and economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP was resorting to theatrics.
