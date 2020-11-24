KEA NEET UG 2020 Seat Allotment - Direct Link to Check

KEA NEET UG 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is releasing today i.e. Nov 24 on its website kea.kar.nic.in the KEA UG NEET 2020 First Round Allotment Result for the students who have registered for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses.
Candidates should note that Karnataka Examination Authority - KEA has said it will release today after 08:00 pm the MBBS, BDS and AYUSH Allotment result. A delay is however possible because the Mock Allotment result release is delayed.
KEA was scheduled to published Mock Seat Allotment on Nov 23. It however released it today i.e. Nov 24. Along with the result, KEA also released Mock Allotment Cutoff fo Gen, NRI, Hyd-Kar and other Quota seats.
As per the KEA Guidelines for Karnataka Medical Admission Counselling and Mock Allotment, candidates are required to verify their allotted seat status on the KEA official website. If they wish, they are free to change, reorder, delete and add to their choices of courses / colleges before the due date.
"Provision to change option entry by eligible candidates (add / alter / rearrange / delete the options) should be done till 11:00 pm Nov 24", the KEA NEET UG 2020 Counselling schedule says.
Candidates should also note that the mock seat allotment is only to help the candidates familiarize and show them the allotted course and college. It should be in no way presumed that the same seat or college will be allotted to them in the actual allotment.
Candidates who are allotted seats in 1st round will be allowed to exercise choices between Nov 25 to 27 up to 01:00 pm.
On the other hand, date for payment of fee (by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates) and downloading of admission order, and deposition of original documents is fixed as Nov 25 to 28.
KEA had started Option Entry for medical admission on Nov 21. Before that it had released Seat Matrix.
KEA had also released 05 different lists having the names of newly registered but not uploaded documents for UG NEET - 2020, newly registered candidates, candidates , subsequently applied for modification for UG NEET 2020, candidates, not changed (without modification) for UG NEET 2020, and UG NEET 2020 (Non - Karnataka candidates).
