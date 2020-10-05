Tendulkar's JV JetSynthesys acquires mobile gaming firm Nautilus

Pune: Digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys said on Monday that it has acquired Pune-based mobile game development studio Nautilus Mobile, the creator of the widely popular Real Cricket franchise.
JetSynthesys, which boasts of a joint venture with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, said the acquisition catapulted it to the No. 1 position in the skill-based cricket gaming franchise in the world with over 10 crore downloads and a community of over one crore monthly active users (MAUs).
"With the online gaming industry skyrocketing, the acquisition also sets the ball rolling on our plan to deepen our foray into cricket e-Sports," Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JetSynthesys, said in a statement.
"We will be announcing a host of exciting tournaments over the next 12 months leading up to the much-awaited T20 Cricket World Cup to engage with this expansive community of 100 million gamers that we've brought together."
The company did not disclose the size of the deal.
JetSynthesys is known for popular properties like Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, an immersive mobile game, also available in a virtual reality (VR) version, that lets users play as the legendary Master Blaster; and 100MB, a first-of-its-kind digital destination with a vibrant and captive social community that brings Tendulkar fans together on a common platform.
In addition to developing popular games in-house, JetSynthesys co-founded the e-sports company Nodwin Gaming which hit Rs 100 crore revenues in just four years.
