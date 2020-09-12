JoSAA 2020 registration from Oct 6; JEE Advanced 2020 result on Oct 5

JoSAA 2020: JEE Advanced result 2020 will be declared on October 5 and online Registration and Choice Filling for seat allocation conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admission to various institutions including IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs for the academic year 2020-21 will start from Tuesday October 06, 2020.
"The last date for online registration and choice filling will end on October 15, 2020 at 05:00 pm", the Authority said in an official notification detailing the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2020 schedule.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 11, 2020, 17:00 pm will be done on October 12, 2020.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 13, 2020, 17:00 pm will be done on October 14, 2020.
Last date of Candidate Registration: October 15, 2020 17:00 IST.
First round of Seat Allotment will be held on October 17, 2020.
First round reporting for Seat Acceptance will be done from October 17 to 19, 2020.
Second round of Seat Allotment/Display of seat filled and vacant will be held on October 21, 2020.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 11, 2020, 17:00 pm will be done on October 12, 2020.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 13, 2020, 17:00 pm will be done on October 14, 2020.
Last date of Candidate Registration: October 15, 2020 17:00 IST.
First round of Seat Allotment will be held on October 17, 2020.
First round reporting for Seat Acceptance will be done from October 17 to 19, 2020.
Second round of Seat Allotment/Display of seat filled and vacant will be held on October 21, 2020.
Online Registration, Choice Filling and all other activities related to Seat Allocation will be done through the official website for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) josaa.nic.in.
JoSAA Online Application starts after JEE Advanced 2020 result will be declared. JEE Advanced this year will be held on September 27 by IIT Delhi. The result will be declared on October 5, 2020.
Candidates should note that JoSAA 2020 Registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA 2020). The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details.
All the candidates who appeared for JEE (Main) 2020 are considered while preparing rank lists and are allowed to fill-in their choices. The rank lists provided by the JEE Apex Board will be used as such without any change even if two or more candidates have the same rank; in other words, JoSAA 2020 will NOT apply any tie-breaking norms / rules.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2020 has been set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 97 institutes for the academic year 2020-21. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 20 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
China's newly built military base at Finger 5 cuts off Indian Army
Also Read
Indian troops at vantage point overlooking PLA positions at Pangong Lake
HC lifts stay on Sudarshan TV's 'UPSC Jihad' expose show after Modi govt's nod
Microsoft hacking claim is to ensure smooth buyout of TikTok: Chinese experts
Swami Agnivesh: Crusader, Minister and 'Bigg Boss' contestant, dies at 80
AMU to bury 2nd time capsule 143 years after the 1st
Rhea Chakraborty Bail Plea: Mumbai court reserves order till Friday
Rhea arrested; hounded for loving a drug addict, says her lawyer
Apex Court says Maratha is not a marginalised community
SC stays Maratha quota "for now"
India Corona Count surges past 45 lakh mark
UP adds 7,042 new Corona cases Friday, Lucknow hotspot
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
After UAE, Bahrain embraces Israel