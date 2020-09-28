Does Sugar Affect Your Acne?

Who doesn't like delicious, mouthful, rich sugary treats? We all do, right! But do you know the amount of sugar you're consuming can affect your skin? Keep reading to know more!
Sweet, rich and delicious desserts are often hard to resist. A majority of people can't spend a single day without eating sugar. Most of us start and end our days with it, from morning coffee to desserts after dinner. Leading such a lifestyle, the most common question asked by the sugar-lovers is, does sugar cause acne?
How much sugar can I consume daily? What are the harmful effects of sugar? And many more questions like this.
If you're too finding answers to such questions, here is the bad news for you. Sugar is no less than a slow poison to your skin. If you're eating too much sugar, then you need to stop it right now.
Sure, you can eat a little sugar in moderation as it will not cause any pimple and acne. However, if you don't stop the further indulgence, you might end up suffering from endless breakouts.
Sugar and certain high glycemic foods spike your blood sugar and insulin level. This phenomenon results in inflammation in your body which increases the chances of developing many types of skin issues.
You may ask, what's wrong with inflammation? The deal is, inflammation messes with collagen and elastin, the two main building blocks of your delicate skin.
These are basically the proteins that keep your skin healthy, soft, supple and youthful.
But when your body suffers inflammation due to eating too much sugar, it damages both the collagen and elastin. This damage not only results in skin breakouts but also leads to skin issues such as fine lines, wrinkles, flaky skin, textured skin and other visible signs of ageing.
Does sugar cause pimples? Or Does sugar cause acne?
The simple answer is, yes! If you're consuming more sugar than your daily recommendation, you're definitely inviting acne and pimples on your face.
And if you're thinking that acne and pimples are just a teenage issue, you're certainly wrong. Anyone can suffer breakouts in any phase of age. It is something everyone should be concerned about.
The problem with sugar is, the more you eat it, the more you crave for it. And when it is processed in your body, it triggers excessive oil production which in turn dehydrates your skin. This condition is very favorable to the bacteria to grow in your skin pores and cause acne.
Not just acne and pimples, excessive sugar intake can also result in the issues like:
• Dark circles
• Dull skin
• Wrinkles
• Fine lines
• Blemishes
• Deteriorated skin tone
• Loose skin
• Textured/bumpy skin
The best and the most effective way to reduce the bad effects of sugar on your face is reducing your daily sugar intake.
Refined sugars are the worst things to have daily and what's even worse? They are hidden in almost all kinds of processed foods. Ingredients like corn syrup, fructose, fructose etc. are nothing but different forms of sugar. So, by cutting off sugar, we are not asking you to only stop consuming white sugar, but also stop eating it in any processed forms. According to AHA guidelines, you can have maximum 6 tablespoons of sugar daily if you're a female and 9 tablespoons if you're a male.
We know that cutting off sugar completely is not an easy task, but for the sake of your skin, it's completely worth practising. All you need to do is start with small changes in your diet and shift slowly. Here are the baby steps to get started:
Apart from these, avoid these 4 kinds of foods to prevent your skin and overall health. That's it. By making a few lifestyle changes, you'll be able to come past your sugar addiction and will definitely achieve a clear and healthy skin.
