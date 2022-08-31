Ganesh Chaturthi at Hubballi Eidgah Ground gets Karnataka HC nod

Dharwad (Karnataka): The Karnataka High Court bench of Dharwad in a late night order Tuesday allowed Ganesh Festival at Hubballi Eidgah Ground.
Karnataka HC order to allow Ganesh Festival at Hubballi Eidgah Maidan came hours after the Supreme Court of India in a similar petition did not give its nod for Ganesh Chaturthi at Bengaluru Eidgah Maidan, and asked the state to maintain status-quo.
Ganesh Festival will be starting from Wednesday with temporary installations of Ganesh idols at various places.
Hubballi Municipal Corporation had earlier granted permission to Hindu organisations to hold Ganesh Festival at the local Eidgah ground.
Anjuman e Islam, a Muslim NGO, challenged the Hubballi civic body’s decision in the Karnataka High Court. The court refused to stay the civic body’s decision, in a way paving the way for Ganesh festival at the Eidgah ground earlier on Tuesday.
As the hearing in Bengaluru Idgah case was pending in the Supreme Court, the Karnataka HC reserved the petitioner's right to re-approach after the hearing in the apex court.
Consequently, the Karnataka Waqf Board approached the High Court and pleaded to order status quo in case of Hubballi Eidgah.
A single HC bench of Justice Ashok S Kinagi heard the petition at around 10:00 pm Tuesday. It pronoucned its order at around 11:00 pm.
In its adjudication, the Dharwad bench of the High Court ruled that the civic body has the authority to grant the maidan for installation of Ganesh idols as prayers on Ramadan Eid and Eid a Adha, are only offered on the ground. Rest throughout the year the maidan is in the possession and ownership of HDMC.
In the context of SC order in Bengaluru Eidgah case, the Karnataka HC said there is no dispute on the land title and ownership of Hubballi Eidgah land.
