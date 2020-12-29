AYUSH NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Result - Direct Link

AACC AYUSH UG NEET 2020 Second Round Result: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) under Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoepathy (AYUSH) has published on its official website aaccc.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday December 29, 2020 Provisional Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2020 Second Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses.
Candidates should note that Round 2 seat allotment result is in 210-page PDF and contains names of 3,782 candidates along with details of allotted college.
"Students will be required to report at the allotted college within eight days from December 31, 2020 to January 09, 2021", AACCC said.
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) had started through its official website aaccc.gov.in from December 22, 2020 Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2.
The last date to register online for Round 2 was December 26 up to 05:00 pm.
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) operates under the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoepathy (AYUSH).
AYUSH Admissions Central Committee had published on December 04, 2020 Provisional Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2020 First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses.
AACCC will conduct Mop-up round for the seats remaining vacant after 2nd round from January 13, 2021.
