KEA UG NEET 2020 Option Entry starts

KEA UGNEET 2020 Medical / Dental Counselling: Candidates seeking admission in MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses whose names appeared in the KEA UG NEET List of Eligible Candidates can start Option Entry on the official website kea.kar.nic.in.
Along with activating the Option Entry link, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has also published Revised Schedule for First Round Seat Allotment.
Candidates should note that you will be allowed the Option Entry only if your name is appeared in the Eligible Candidates list and you have downloaded the Verification Slip released Thursday.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier said Option Entry will start only when Seat Matrix is notified by the state government. Accordingly it planned to display Seat Matrix and Fee Structure on Nov 18, according to the Revised Schedule for First Round Seat Allotment of NEET UG 2020 counselling for medical and dental courses.
KEA also said it will publish Mock Allotment result on Sunday Nov 22. Candidates can change options if any between Nov 22 to 23 till 01:00 pm.
"First round of seat allotment result will be on Nov 23 after 08:00 pm", KEA said.
Candidates who are allotted seats will be allowed to exercise choices between Nov 24 to 25 up to 01:00 pm. On the other hand, date for payment of fee (by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates) and downloading of admission order, and deposition of original documents is fixed as Nov 24 to 26.
KEA had on Thursday released 05 different lists having the names of newly registered but not uploaded documents for UG NEET - 2020, newly registered candidates, candidates , subsequently applied for modification for UG NEET 2020, candidates, not changed (without modification) for UG NEET 2020, and UG NEET 2020 (Non - Karnataka candidates).
Candidates should also read detailed instructions, guidelines and steps for Option Entry and Secret Key available on the website.
