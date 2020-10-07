11 Muslims in JD-U list of 115 for 2020 Bihar Polls

Patna: Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Wednesday released the list of its 115 candidates which included as many as 11 Muslims from different districts of the state.
The first list of JD-U released for the October-November 2020 Assembly elections also has names of 19 women candidates. Of them 04 are Muslims.
The Muslims whose names are included in the JD-U list are: Khursheed (Feroze Ahmed) - Sikta (West Champaran), Sharfuddin (Shivhar), Shagufta Azim (Areria), Naushad Alam (Thakurganj) and Mujahid Alam (Kochadhaman in Kishanganj district).
Other Muslims who got the ruling party's ticket are Saba Zafar (Amour in Purniya), Fraz Fatmi (Darbhanga Rural), Mohd Jamal (Kanti in Muzaffarpur), Altaf Raju (Madhora in Saran), Aasma Perveen (Mahua in Vaishali district) and Anjum Ara (Dumrao in Buxar district).
The list, released by senior party leader Vashistha Narayan Singh, also contains the name of Chandrika Rai, the former father-in-law of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who will contest the election from Parsa seat in Vaishali district. Rai had joined the JD-U recently.
According to the seat-sharing formula with the BJP, the JD-U was allotted 122 out of the total 243 seats, but has given seven seats to the Hindustani Awam Morcha led by former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.
As Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a Member of the Legislative Council, he will not contest the election.
Meanwhile, the RJD has also released its list of 42 candidates for first phase of the election. It included Anant Singh, a strongman of central Bihar, who will contest from the Mokama seat. The RJD list also has names of 03 Muslims.
The Assembly election in Bihar will be held in three phases starting from October 28, and the counting will be held on November 10.
