UP 2022 State Polls: AIMIM fields Eye Surgeon from Utraula

Lucknow: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has declared its first candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in early 2022.
The AIMIM candidate for the Utraula Assembly seat in Balrampur district is Dr. Abdul Mannan, an eye surgeon by profession.
Dr Ab Mannan has joined the AIMIM after leaving the Peace party earlier this month.
The party however named its candidate without waiting for a formal announcement of its alliance with other parties.
On December 16, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had met Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow to stitch an alliance for the 2022 Assembly polls.
A day later, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) Chief Shivpal Singh Yadav met Rajbhar, ostensibly to join the alliance.
The AIMIM is orignally based in Hyderabad, Telangana. The party however is expanding itself to other states. The AIMIM had won 05 seats in the recently held Bihar state election.
The party also has 02 MLAs in Maharashtra, besides 07 members in Telangana assembly.
The AIMIM had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh election without winning any seat.
